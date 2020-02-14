NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.8% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 1,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

AAPL stock opened at $324.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.32. The stock has a market cap of $1,425.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

