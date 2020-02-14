Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) General Counsel Aaron G. Carlson Acquires 1,000 Shares

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) General Counsel Aaron G. Carlson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $19,620.00.

NYSE NBLX traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $796.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.6878 dividend. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

