NOIA Network Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $46,674.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.06 or 0.06200153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00126926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001625 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,203,241 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

