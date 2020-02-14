Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -3.26

Media stories about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a coverage optimism score of -3.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NOK opened at $4.34 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -434,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

