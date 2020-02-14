Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $12.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.35. 696,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.61. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

