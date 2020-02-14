North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted North American Construction Group’s score:

Shares of NOA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 155,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

