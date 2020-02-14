North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.