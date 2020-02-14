North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,604 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Panhandle Oil and Gas worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $2,921,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PHX opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $113.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

