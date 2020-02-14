Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $101.21 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

