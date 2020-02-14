Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,809,000 after buying an additional 226,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

NOC opened at $368.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.