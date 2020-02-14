Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Update

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 987,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $370.94. 635,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.94 and a 200 day moving average of $360.65. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,879,000 after buying an additional 628,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $83,378,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 310,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,682,000 after buying an additional 226,727 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,809,000 after buying an additional 226,277 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

