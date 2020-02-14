nOS Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. nOS has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $67,762.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. One nOS token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The official website for nOS is nos.io.

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

