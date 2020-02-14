Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.26-0.42 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.26-0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ NVMI traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 8,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,353. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

