Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

NVMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NVMI opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

