NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NBY stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

