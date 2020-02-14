Novacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $971.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $902,423.00 and approximately $971.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049138 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001015 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00082613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,275.84 or 1.00057359 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

