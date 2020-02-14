NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Short Interest Up 8.9% in January

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 18,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Tuesday.

NG stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 60,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $406,309.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,302.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $113,876.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,873.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,287.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

