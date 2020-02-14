Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,496 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $120,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

