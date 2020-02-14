NPCoin (NPC) Market Capitalization Tops $8.82 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $5,547.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00049985 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

