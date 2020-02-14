NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NTN stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.40.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.