Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

NUS opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 66,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,578,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,684,000 after buying an additional 2,160,504 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

