Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,614,000 after acquiring an additional 667,963 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Nucor by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 872,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,455. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

