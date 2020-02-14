NULS (NULS) Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and $6.57 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Bit-Z and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DragonEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, CoinBene, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.