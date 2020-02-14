NuShares Reaches One Day Volume of $12.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $12.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00028000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

