Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.8% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

