Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Nutrien worth $96,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 470.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $41.47. 104,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cleveland Research downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

