Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $61.00. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTR. Cleveland Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $41.42. 1,197,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 78.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 29.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 1.3% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nutrien by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 549,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,388,000 after acquiring an additional 64,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.