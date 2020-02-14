NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $18.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.64. 20,819,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $273.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $572,319,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $84,356,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

