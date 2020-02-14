NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $285.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.07.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $270.78 on Friday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $273.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.31 and its 200 day moving average is $203.66. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 482,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,648,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

