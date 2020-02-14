NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22, RTT News reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. NVIDIA updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $19.01 on Friday, hitting $289.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,030,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.31 and its 200 day moving average is $203.66. The company has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $294.97.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

