NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $19.01 on Friday, reaching $289.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,030,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $294.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average of $204.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

