NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $304.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $259.00 to $304.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.07.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $270.78 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $273.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.