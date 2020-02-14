NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $320.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been given a $320.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Edward Jones initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.56.

Shares of NVDA opened at $270.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.66. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $273.48. The stock has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 128,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,681,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

