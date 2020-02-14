Occidental Petroleum Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 312.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 210.7%.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. 6,389,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

