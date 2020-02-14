OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $155,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

