Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

2/10/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/4/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.41 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Ocular Therapeutix Inc alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.