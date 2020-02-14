ODEM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $727,953.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. In the last week, ODEM has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $727,953.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03497223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00160512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

