ODUWA Price Reaches $0.15 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $348,206.00 and $67,773.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049329 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00068169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001031 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00082345 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,341.32 or 1.00331840 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000675 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

