OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.33% of OGE Energy worth $29,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,445. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.