Oil States International (OIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

OIS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.37.

OIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

