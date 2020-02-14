Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Olympic Steel to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 million, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.21. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEUS shares. ValuEngine lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

