OmiseGO (OMG) Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $189.69 million and $117.01 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00013091 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, Fatbtc, Coinsuper and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Ovis, Liqui, Gate.io, TDAX, GOPAX, Coinsuper, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, C2CX, Koinex, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, Upbit, Coinrail, Exmo, IDAX, Crex24, BitMart, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Binance, ABCC, Cryptopia, FCoin, AirSwap, Bitbns, Coinnest, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, B2BX, Kucoin, BitForex, Neraex, CoinTiger, Bithumb, OKEx, DigiFinex, Poloniex, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, DragonEX, Hotbit, DDEX, CoinEx, IDEX, IDCM, Iquant, ZB.COM, BigONE, BitBay, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Coinone, Mercatox, COSS, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Huobi, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, HitBTC, Kyber Network and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

