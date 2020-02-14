Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

