ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of ONEOK worth $98,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $127,142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 56,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $77.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

