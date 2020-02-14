ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lowered by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,083 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 2.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ONEOK worth $44,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 237.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ONEOK by 313.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,592,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

