Ontology Price Tops $1.05 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $672.23 million and $187.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00010270 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, Binance, Koinex, BitMart, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bibox, OKEx, Upbit, Indodax, Kucoin, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

