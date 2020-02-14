Open Trading Network Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $21,064.00 and $169.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

