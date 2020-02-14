Oppenheimer Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $260.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.49.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $560.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $0. Assetmark acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $0. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

