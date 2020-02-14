Opus (OPT) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Opus token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $86,363.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.03501417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00254306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00041817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00158644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.