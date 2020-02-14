Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.58 ($18.12).

Shares of Orange stock opened at €13.35 ($15.52) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.76. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

